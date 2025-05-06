CREDIT CARD VETERAN RODNEY YODER JOINS COIGN AS CFO

MCLEAN, Va., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coign , a leading fintech company, is proud to announce the appointment of Rodney Yoder as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With over three decades of financial leadership in banking, fintech, and high-growth companies, Yoder brings outstanding expertise to Coign's executive team.

For more than a decade Yoder held senior leadership roles at Barclays, cultivating deep expertise in global payments, private banking, and credit. He also oversaw forecasting, risk management, and innovation strategies while leading a global finance team of 70 professionals. His earlier positions at Swift Financial and Bank of America/MBNA underscore his ability to build robust financial infrastructures, manage multibillion-dollar portfolios, and drive both cost efficiencies and revenue growth.

"Throughout his career Rodney has be a leader at Fortune 500 financial institutions, offering a unique perspective on credit, markets, and strategic vision," said Rob Collins, CEO of Coign. "As we continue to scale and evolve as a fintech platform, his experience navigating complex transformations and delivering results across diverse markets will be incredibly valuable."

"I'm excited to join Coign at this pivotal moment," said Rodney Yoder, CFO of Coign. "The opportunity to shape the company's next chapter of growth-by building strong financial foundations, optimizing capital strategy, and fostering innovation-is exciting. I look forward to collaborating with the leadership team to deliver long-term value for our customers, employees, and investors."

Yoder's career is marked by significant achievements, including spearheading financial planning for large-scale portfolio programs, assembling global finance teams, and developing systems and models that have driven successful audits, strategic transactions, and sustained growth initiatives.

Most recently, as CFO of Sunlight Financial, Yoder orchestrated a strategic transformation, guiding the company through its transition from public to private status. He played a pivotal role in evaluating strategic alternatives, securing $90 million in debt and $65 million in equity financing, negotiating loan agreements to enable $2.5 billion in forward flow loan financing, and implementing interest rate hedge programs to mitigate risk.

About Coign

Coign is the premier fintech platform for conservative Americans, offering credit cards and financial solutions designed to align with their values. Through a leading center-right media strategy, low customer acquisition costs, and a commitment to trust, Coign is building the largest conservative community in U.S. history, uniting millions to strengthen America's foundations.

SOURCE Coign

