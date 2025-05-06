AIFS Announces Official Partnership With Global Charity World Central Kitchen

The American Institute For Foreign Study (AIFS), is proud to announce its partnership with World Central Kitchen (WCK).

"We believe that this partnership will not only make a tangible impact but also inspire all of us to engage in meaningful service," said William Gertz, Chairman of AIFS. "Together, we can help World Central Kitchen continue their incredible work in feeding communities in crisis."

Founded in 2010 by renowned chef José Andrés, WCK has provided millions of meals to communities affected by natural disasters, conflicts, and humanitarian crises worldwide. In 2024 alone, WCK provided over 109 million meals across 20 countries. From Ukraine and Gaza to communities affected by hurricanes and wildfires in the U.S., WCK teams mobilize quickly to provide emergency food relief and support local recovery efforts.

Tracy Ganti, Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations at WCK, responded to the announcement: "As a former AIFS student, my heart is full seeing this partnership come to life! Thank you for choosing World Central Kitchen as your official global charity. We're truly honored and deeply grateful for your commitment to standing alongside communities facing crises-and for believing in the power of food to nourish, uplift, and bring hope when it's needed most."

Through this collaboration, AIFS will contribute to WCK's ongoing relief efforts, encourage staff participation through donations and volunteering opportunities, as well as provide information on how staff can get involved in disaster response.

For over 60 years, AIFS has helped more than 1.8 million participants explore the world and connect across cultures. This new partnership with World Central Kitchen is a natural extension of AIFS's mission to "bring the world together" - especially in times of urgent need.

The American Institute For Foreign Study (AIFS) organizes cultural exchange and educational programs for 40,000 participants each year. Programs include college study abroad, global internships, international au pair placement, international camp counselor placement, high school educational travel, insurance services, and J-1 visa sponsorship. Since its founding in 1964, more than 1.8 million individuals have participated in AIFS programs.

