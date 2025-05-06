Pridestaff Named To Forbes 2025 List Of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms For Ninth Consecutive Year

FRESNO, Calif., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization , is proud to announce its continued recognition as one of the nation's top recruiting firms, securing a spot on the Forbes List of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms for the ninth year in a row.

Each year, Forbes partners with Statista to conduct an independent survey of external recruiters, HR leaders, and hiring managers, identifying the most respected staffing and recruiting agencies in the country. The 2025 list features the nation's top-rated firms specializing in filling permanent professional positions. PrideStaff's consistent presence underscores a long-standing reputation for excellence. In addition to this distinction, PrideStaff was also recognized on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Temp Staffing Firms list.

"To be honored for nine consecutive years by Forbes is a true testament to the dedication and expertise of our entire team," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "We have built a culture that values listening, learning, and innovating. We always strive to provide the right fit for both clients and candidates. Earning this recognition year after year shows that our personalized, solutions-focused approach continues to resonate with those we serve."

"Through our professional recruiting division, G.A. Rogers & Associates , we can connect employers with top supervisory, managerial, and leadership talent, helping organizations grow stronger at every level," continued Heaton. "Our commitment to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most' is at the heart of everything we do. As workforce needs evolve, we remain dedicated to delivering flexible, high-impact recruiting solutions that help our clients and candidates thrive."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards two years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or staffing franchise information, visit our website .

SOURCE Pridestaff, Inc

