Pridestaff Earns A Spot On The Forbes 2025 List Of America's Best Temp Staffing Firms

FRESNO, Calif., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization , is pleased to announce that it has once again secured a top position on the Forbes List of America's Best Temp Staffing Firms.

Forbes, in partnership with Statista, conducted an extensive independent survey that gathered insights from top recruiters, HR leaders, and hiring managers to identify the nation's premier temporary staffing agencies. The result; PrideStaff was recognized as one of the highest-performing firms delivering exceptional service and results for both clients and candidates. In addition to this distinction, PrideStaff was also recognized on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms list for a ninth consecutive year.

"We are honored to once again be recognized by Forbes as one of the top temporary staffing firms in the nation," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "This ranking reflects the passion, commitment, and expertise of our entire organization, including our Owners/Strategic-Partners and their teams. They work tirelessly to create outstanding experiences for our clients and associates. At PrideStaff, we believe every interaction matters, and this award is a direct result of our relentless focus on understanding and exceeding our clients' expectations in a constantly changing workforce landscape."

"PrideStaff's success on the Forbes list highlights our ability to adapt to evolving market needs while maintaining a people-first approach," continued Heaton. "With an ever-growing talent network, innovative technology, and best-in-class recruiting practices, we continue to help employers and job seekers navigate workforce challenges and opportunities."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards two years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or staffing franchise information, visit our website .

SOURCE Pridestaff, Inc

