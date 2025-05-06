403
EIB Submits Annual Financial Report 2024 On Form 18-K
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 6 May 2025
The EIB submits SEC Form 18-K
The European Investment Bank (EIB) has submitted its SEC Form 18-K.
To view the document, please go to: EDGAR Filing Documents for 0001104659-25-044909
The 18-K has also been posted on the EIB website:
EIB annual 18-K report 2024
ENDS
