Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EIB Submits Annual Financial Report 2024 On Form 18-K


2025-05-06 03:00:44
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 6 May 2025

The EIB submits SEC Form 18-K

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has submitted its SEC Form 18-K.

To view the document, please go to: EDGAR Filing Documents for 0001104659-25-044909

The 18-K has also been posted on the EIB website:

EIB annual 18-K report 2024

ENDS


MENAFN06052025004107003653ID1109515006

