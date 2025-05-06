Restaurants Canada Is Extremely Pleased By City Of St. John’S Lowering Patio Fees By 85%

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) St. John's, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurants Canada congratulates the City of St. John's council and Mayor Danny Breen for their decision to significantly lower patio fees ahead of the busy tourism season.

Newfoundland and Labrador's restaurant industry generates $1.3 billion in economic activity, representing 3.2% of the province's GDP, but with U.S. tariffs, low consumer confidence and high operating costs, restaurants have struggled to stay profitable. The industry had 2,600 fewer jobs in 2024 than it did before the pandemic, and without meaningful measures to improve business conditions, it may lose more jobs and locations.

The restaurant industry thanks the mayor and the entire council for their decision, which makes it easier and less expensive for restaurants to take advantage of outdoor space to increase sales during the summer season. This is a great way for the city to provide some relief and help our sector through difficult economic headwinds, while protecting local restaurant jobs. We encourage all municipalities to follow St. John's lead and find creative ways to support local foodservice businesses.

Janick Cormier, Vice-President, Atlantic Canada, Restaurants Canada

