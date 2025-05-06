The Sweetest Foodies Launch Party This Saturday May 10Th At 10Am In Santa Monica

Love to Attend The Sweetest Foodies Launch Party Need to RSVP to Earn Treats

Love to attend The Sweetest Dining Parties This Summer, participate in Recruiting for Good's Referral Program to earn invite only dining parties at The Sweetest Restaurants in LA

Recruiting for Good sponsors The Sweetest Social Party on Montana Avenue on 5/10 at 10am for those who love to celebrate mom are 35+kickass sweet and talented.

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund causes and sweet rewards that improve people's lives.Recruiting for Good is sponsoring 'The Sweetest Foodies Launch Party' On Saturday May 10th at 10am in Santa Monica (on Montana Avenue).According to Recruiting for Good and The Sweetest Foodies Social Club Founder, Carlos Cymerman; "Our sweet party is for Adults Only who are epicureans '35+Kickass and live on the Westside! Recruiting for Good is rewarding the treats that make life sweet for 1 hour. First 25 LA Foodies to RSVP will be rewarded treats (and be given location where to meet). "How to secure a Spot for The Sweetest Foodies Party?Attendees simply need to RSVP before May 9th, 2025 at 5pm by emailing Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com. first 25 to RSVP are guaranteed treats.About'The Sweetest Foodies' is a Members Only Social Club created and funded by Recruiting for Good for 35+Epicureans who are Passionate about Sharing Food They Love with family and friends to improve the quality of their life.Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. To learn more visit: Good for You + Community Too!

