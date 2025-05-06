Brio Kids Emerges As A Beacon Of Holistic Autism Education In Odisha

Brio Kids

ODISHA, INDIA, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a region where access to specialized developmental education remains limited, a new institution is redefining the landscape for children with autism and related challenges. Brio Kids , founded in 2024 in Bhubaneswar by Dr. Soumya Ranjan Patnaik and Dr. Ananya Patnaik, is offering a unique, integrative model of autism education that emphasizes root cause intervention, personalized therapy, and whole-child development.

Serving over 50 families in its first year, Brio Kids has already established itself as a key player in Odisha's special education sector. The school caters to children aged 3 to 18 with autism, ADHD, and developmental delays, providing a multi-disciplinary approach that combines education, therapy, and natural healing.

The founders' journey is both personal and professional. Their son was diagnosed with autism in 2018, prompting years of dedicated research into developmental health, particularly the gut-brain connection and nutritional imbalances. Their findings informed the foundation of Brio Kids, designed to address not only educational needs but also physiological and emotional well-being.

“Our approach goes beyond standard curricula,” said Dr. Ananya Patnaik.“We focus on understanding each child's unique challenges-whether they are rooted in gut health, sensory sensitivities, or social communication-and build tailored interventions around them.”

Brio Kids operates with a 10:4 staff-to-student ratio, ensuring individualized attention. Educational programs are divided into four key stages:

.Pre-Primary (Ages 3–6): Emphasis on play-based learning and early speech/occupational therapy.

.Primary (Ages 7–12): Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) integrate academic and therapeutic goals.

.Pre-Vocational/Vocational: Skill-building activities like cooking and organization prepare adolescents for greater independence.

.Pre-NIOS & NIOS: Academic coaching for 10th and 12th-grade equivalency exams, along with co-curricular development in arts and music.

Therapeutic services include speech therapy, occupational therapy, behavior modification, and nutritional guidance, all informed by diagnostic evaluations such as gut microbiome analysis and nutrient testing.

Key features of the campus include a sensory room for emotional regulation, a“Life Lab” for real-world skill development, and group-based social skills training. Holistic interventions such as music therapy and art expression are integral to the school's philosophy.

Brio Kids also invests in community support, offering workshops for parents and volunteer opportunities to raise awareness and build inclusive networks. The institution provides two scholarship programs: Blossom, recognizing academic promise, and Champions, celebrating artistic or personal achievements-both covering up to 50% of tuition fees.

Commenting on the school's impact, developmental psychology professor Dr. Gilbert Jones, from Alliance American University, remarked,“Brio Kids represents an exemplary blend of science, empathy, and innovation. Their root-cause approach and child-centric design could serve as a model for autism education globally.”

As it looks to expand its reach in 2025, Brio Kids continues to offer assessments for families seeking individualized support for their children.

