Midwest Industrial Supply Introduces Sparkbarrier® High-Performance Class A Firefighting Foam

Innovative new product swiftly extinguishes fires, conserves water, minimizes damage, and ensures firefighter safety.

CANTON, Ohio, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Industrial Supply , a leader in Earth-conscious chemical manufacturing, today announced its latest innovation - SparkBarrier® , a Class A firefighting foam approved by the U.S. Forest Service.

SparkBarrier is a highly concentrated foaming agent that gives fire departments a tactical advantage in attacking, containing, and extinguishing fires quickly.

In addition to improving firefighting efficiency, SparkBarrier helps reduce firefighters' exposure to airborne toxins and hazardous conditions. Its thorough coverage prevents rekindling, limiting fire spread and the need for excessive water use, which can contribute to property damage.

"Firefighters need a foam they can trust to work quickly and effectively in critical situations," said Steven Vitale, president of Midwest Industrial Supply. "SparkBarrier was designed to outperform low-cost alternatives while offering a better price point than other premium foams. We're proud to provide a reliable, high-performance solution backed by decades of proven expertise."

SparkBarrier works by clinging to surfaces and seeping deep into burning materials, reaching stubborn hot spots more effectively than water alone. The bubbles increase heat absorption, cooling surfaces faster, while the foam blanket traps vapors, preventing smoke and the risk of reignition. By reflecting radiant heat, the product also helps protect nearby structures and areas at risk.

Biodegradable and free from harmful PFOS/PFOA chemicals, SparkBarrier meets the requirements for the U.S. Forest Service's Qualified Products List. The new product's ability to maximize water efficiency makes it especially valuable in wildfires and rural areas with limited water resources.

SparkBarrier works with standard water delivery systems and can be injected directly into the water stream with proper proportioning equipment. The product is now available for municipal fire departments, wildfire response teams, and industrial firefighting applications.

SparkBarrier is five times more effective at extinguishing fires than water alone. Water treated by the product wets combustibles up to 20 times faster. SparkBarrier reduces exposure to airborne toxins by up to 90%.

Learn more at .

About Midwest Industrial Supply

Midwest Industrial Supply has been a trailblazer in the fields of dust control, soil stabilization, rail lubrication, and anti-/deicing products for nearly five decades. With a rich history of industry innovation, Midwest has consistently led the way with breakthrough technologies, like firefighting foam, maintaining its competitive edge. Follow Midwest on LinkedIn .

For more information, contact:

Mark Vandegrift

Media Contact for Midwest Industrial Supply

Innis Maggiore

P: 330-492-5500, ext. 8164

Email Mark Vandegrift

SOURCE Midwest Industrial Supply

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED