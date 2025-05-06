Wines Of Georgia Announces 2025 Integrated Communications Campaign In The US, Supporting Category Growth In The Priority Market

The new program will focus on continuing to build awareness for the country's wine through a series of strategic activities targeting US press, trade, and consumers

NEW YORK, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wines of Georgia , the organization that represents and promotes the wines of the country of Georgia and is financed by the National Wine Agency of Georgia , which is a legal entity under the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia and the country's wineries, is excited to launch its 2025 integrated communications campaign in the United States, with a range of press, trade, and consumer activations and events. The 2025 program will feature a new trade and consumer marketing campaign, "Georgia, Naturally", which aims to highlight the originality of Georgia's cultural traditions and cuisine, natural winemaking practices, and overall connection to nature. Using key messaging, the campaign will provide education to key opinion leaders in the wine industry through press relations and trade activities, as well as reach consumer audiences directly through engaging events, advertising, and digital content. Launching on the heels of a successful 2024 campaign, the new program looks to maintain momentum for the category's growth and awareness among US wine consumers.

"In 2024, Georgian wine exports to the US increased by 27% in volume and 32% in value, reflecting a higher demand from American consumers excited by Georgia's indigenous grapes and styles. Building on this interest, we are excited to continue strengthening the position of Georgian wine in this strategic market," says Tamta Kvelaidze, Head of Marketing & PR at the National Wine Agency of Georgia. "This year our goal is to interact with more US press, trade, and wine enthusiasts through our new brand campaign, 'Georgia, Naturally', creating new opportunities for them to discover the exciting spectrum of Georgian varieties and expressions, while delving deeper into the rich history of our culture and country."

Press Relations

Through a strategic media relations program, Wines of Georgia will continue connecting with top journalists and professionals across both traditional and emerging media. Focusing on more immersive, in-person experiences for media to learn more about the food pairing versatility and cultural traditions of Georgian wine, the program will host a series of educational tasting dinners with top members of the press at authentic Georgian restaurants in the New York market, in addition to executing a national ongoing sampling and media relations campaign.

Trade Relations

Wines of Georgia will coordinate three trade trips in 2025 to provide opportunities for key opinion leaders to gain more familiarity with the country's rich winemaking history as well as modern innovation, unique terroirs, and subregions. The trips will target importers and distributors, master sommeliers, and retail buyers.

From August 24-26, Wines of Georgia will serve as one of the largest regional sponsors at TEXSOM, hosting a lunch and presenting wines at each of the six sessions during the conference's grand tasting. featuring a wide variety of styles and producers. This follows the campaign's participation in the TEXSOM Awards in February, where Wines of Georgia sponsored a Judges Dinner and facilitated the submissions of over 50 Georgian wines, securing 29 medals for the category - including one Judges' Selection (Best of Show), two Gold medals, 13 Silver medals, and 14 Bronze medals.

On September 23, Wines of Georgia will hold its third annual Grand Tasting and Masterclass event, this year traveling to Los Angeles to expand the campaign's reach to press and trade in the Southern California market. In addition to the four-hour walkaround tasting and interactive Masterclass, the event will open to a two-hour consumer session, hosted by leading US media personalities, to explore Georgian wine, cuisine, and culture. Featuring a large selection of wines from over 150 producers, the event will allow press, trade, and consumers to connect with Georgian producers and taste an expansive range of the country's wines, including reds, whites, ambers, rosés, and sparkling wines.

Consumer Events

To grow Georgian wine education and awareness among US consumers and a wider audience of wine and culinary trade and press, Wines of Georgia will participate in a number of high-profile food and wine events across the country, engaging with wine enthusiasts to promote Georgia's distinctiveness in fun and dynamic ways.

In April, the campaign participated in The Smithsonian Associates Digital Wine Education Series with a dedicated seminar, The Caucasus Caucus: The Wines of Georgia . The ticketed virtual event focused on the Mid-Atlantic region and targeted a national audience, with attendees receiving a wine kit with a curated selection of seven Georgian wines for a guided tasting.

On June 14 and 16, Wines of Georgia will participate in the James Beard Foundation Media and Restaurant and Chef Awards receptions in Chicago, hosting pouring tables after both gala ceremonies. The tasting will provide high level category exposure among the nation's top chefs, restaurateurs, sommeliers, wine directors, and culinary opinion leaders.

Wines of Georgia will also attend the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen from June 20-22. Hosting two tasting tables at the Grand Tasting Pavilion across five sessions, the campaign will showcase Georgian wines to over 5,000 attendees, including consumers, wine collectors, celebrity chefs, sommeliers, and key media from around the country.

On November 2, Wines of Georgia will partner with the Orange Glou Fair , the first and only orange wine fair in New York, to highlight Georgia's pioneering amber wines. Founded by sommelier Doreen Winkler in 2019, the event draws in over 500 consumers, with food from top NYC restaurants.

Following the Orange Glou Fair, the campaign will travel to Texas for the Austin Food & Wine Festival from November 7-9 with two tasting tables and a guided tasting seminar. Held annually, the festival attracts over 5,000 attendees, including consumers, wine buyers, celebrity chefs, and media professionals. It showcases top chefs, sommeliers, and winemakers alongside Austin's renowned gourmet scene.

The same weekend of November 7-9, Wines of Georgia will join the annual San Diego Bay Food + Wine Festival on the West Coast, participating in the Grand Decant, Grand Tasting, and Grand Tasting VIP events, as well as hosting an educational masterclass. Taking place at the San Diego Embarcadero Marina, the festival sees over 10,000 attendees, including consumers, sommeliers, wine buyers, celebrity chefs, and top media.

For more information and to follow along for new announcements from the Wines of Georgia on upcoming events and educational opportunities, please visit the Wines of Georgia website and follow on social media on Instagram , X , and Facebook .

About Wines of Georgia -

Wines of Georgia is a promotional campaign financed by the National Wine Agency of Georgia and wineries to educate the US wine trade and general public about the history, culture, quality and universal appeal of Georgian wines and the country's qvevri winemaking tradition.

Press Contacts:

Leah Isenberg

Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Wines of Georgia

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED