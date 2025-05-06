Richard L. Dugoff Appointed Head Of Greystone’S Bridge Lending Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone , a prominent national commercial real estate finance firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard L. Dugoff as Head of Greystone's Bridge Lending platform and Portfolio Manager for the Greystone Senior Debt Fund. Established in 2018, the Greystone Senior Debt Fund is an open-ended fund managing approximately $4.1 billion in loans, primarily secured by multifamily and senior housing properties. These loans are strategically underwritten for takeout financing through Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and FHA/HUD. Based in New York, Mr. Dugoff will report directly to Greg Lyss and Chip Hudson, Co-Chief Operating Officers of Greystone.

Mr. Dugoff brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having previously served as Managing Director and Fund Manager of an open-ended core plus real estate debt fund, jointly sponsored by Nuveen Real Estate and PCCP. During his tenure, which commenced in 2017, he led the structuring, launch, fundraising efforts, and management of the fund. Under Rick's leadership, the fund raised over $1.5 billion in capital commitments, encompassing over $4.3 billion in transitional senior loans, construction loans, and mezzanine debt secured by a diversified range of U.S.-based collateral.

Prior to his time at Nuveen, Mr. Dugoff was a Managing Director and Head of Commercial Real Estate Debt within J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Global Fixed Income Division, where he also chaired the Real Estate Debt Investment Committee and oversaw over $5 billion in new loan investments. His career also includes notable positions in real estate banking and acquisitions at J.P. Morgan, Related Companies, and Chemical Bank.

“Rick's extensive expertise in fund management, originations, asset management, capital markets, and commercial real estate portfolio oversight makes him an ideal leader for our expanding bridge lending platform,” said Mr. Lyss.“As demand continues to surge in the current market, I am confident that Rick's proven track record and industry knowledge will drive the growth and success of our bridge lending capabilities.”

