Totara Recognizes Synegen, Inc. With Its 2025 Global Partner Of The Year Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ITASCA, Ill., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synegen, Inc. , an industry expert in workforce development and training technology, is thrilled and honored to announce that it has been named Totara's 2025 Global Partner of the Year . This prestigious award was presented to Synegen at Totara's annual Partner Meetup held this year in London, England, where over 80 established global partners competed. The award recognizes Synegen's continued commitment to excellence and innovation in solutions that drive employee growth, upskilling, and professional development; thus, reinforcing the company's prominent role as a leader in the industry.

Synegen's partnership with Totara spans over a decade and the collaboration has been instrumental in the company's continued growth. Steve Karlovitz, President and Founder of Synegen stated,“Over the past 13 years, Totara has been a cornerstone in scaling our business. Their trust in our capabilities has enabled us to deliver cutting-edge, learner-centric Totara solutions for our clients. We are deeply grateful for this recognition and we are excited about the future as we continue to grow together.”

“We're incredibly honored to be named Totara's Global Partner of the Year for 2025,” said Jason Miller, Director of Totara Alliance and Business Development at Synegen.“This recognition reflects not only our team's unwavering commitment to delivering transformative learning solutions, but the strength of our partnership with Totara, as well. We're proud of the impact we've made and we are excited to continue driving success for organizations around the world.”

In addition to being named Totara's 2025 Global Partner of the Year, Synegen was also honored with the Top Performer - Americas award and received a project-specific award for Best Onboarding Experience for its work with Mozarc Medical . These recognitions highlight Synegen's strategic approach to LMS deployment and its ability to consistently deliver exceptional service and measurable impact to its clients.

The recognition comes as Synegen continues to expand its tailored learning solutions, focusing on upskilling, compliance training, corporate learning solutions, and enterprise-level integrations. By streamlining workflows and simplifying processes, Synegen delivers actionable insights that empower its clients to build a more capable workforce; therefore, driving greater efficiency and business success.

For more information visit

Media Contact

Hannah Dusharm

...