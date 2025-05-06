India To Conduct Mock Drill Across 244 Places Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) A nationwide mock drill will be conducted on Wednesday (May 7) at 244 places to prepare citizens for emergency situations, equipping them with essential survival skills in the event of an attack. This extensive exercise will span every state and union territory, reaching urban centres as well as rural communities.

Participants will include key officials such as District Collectors, alongside Civil Defence Volunteers, Home Guards, members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), along with college and school students. The drill aims to train individuals on effective protective measures during crises while also assessing the efficiency of attack warnings and the operations of control rooms.

Issued under Section 19 of the Civil Defence Act, 1968, the initiative is a directive from the Central Government designed to instil compliance with civil security protocols, ensuring public safety during attacks or disasters.

The exercise will commence with the sounding of an air raid siren, signifying a simulated attack. These sirens will be strategically placed at police stations, high-rise structures, hospitals, and educational institutions. Upon hearing the alert, citizens will be guided to designated safe zones, such as bunkers, basements, or structurally reinforced buildings.

Teachers will oversee the evacuation of students to protected areas within schools. Government officials, including collectors and civil defence officers, will jointly assess the effectiveness of the drill. If the siren fails to function properly or evacuation procedures are delayed, corrective measures will be devised to enhance response strategies.

Training will cover essential survival techniques, such as seeking shelter, proper body positioning during air raids, and safeguarding the head and torso.

Additionally, participants will practise administering first aid to simulated casualties and learn to remain composed under stress. A simulated blackout will be implemented by turning off city and building lights to mitigate risks from enemy surveillance or nocturnal aerial threats. Residents will be instructed to extinguish lights in their homes, shops, and offices as part of the precautionary measures.

Further drills will focus on concealing strategic locations -- military installations, power stations, mobile towers, and railway hubs -- by employing natural and artificial covers such as foliage, nets, and camouflage materials to evade satellite or aerial detection. Evacuation rehearsals will also be conducted to swiftly relocate individuals from high-risk areas to secure shelters.

Beyond tactical responses, citizens will receive guidance on fire suppression, handling medical emergencies, providing first aid, and ensuring access to essential food and water supplies. These comprehensive preparations aim to equip the population with vital survival skills, fostering resilience in the face of potential conflict.