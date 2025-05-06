Sibi Introduces Buscar: Real-Time Supply Chain Answers Without The Dashboards

PHOENIX, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sibi, the technology company transforming supply chains through data-driven property operations, today launched Buscar. This natural language analytics tool gives procurement and operations teams instant answers from their live data, without dashboards or manual reports.

Dashboards bury teams in data. Buscar delivers answers.

Built on live data from the Sibi platform, Buscar allows users to ask plain-language questions like:



"What orders are delayed in Tampa Bay, Florida?"

"Which properties have Heat Pump units that need to be replaced soon?" "What properties are we spending the most on this quarter?"

In seconds, teams receive clear, visual answers along with built-in filters and follow-up prompts. From tracking vendor delays to managing property asset health, Buscar surfaces the signals that matter so decisions can happen quickly and confidently.

"Finding procurement data isn't the challenge. Piecing it all together and trusting it is," says Olu Ayandosu, Chief of Technology at Sibi. "Buscar pulls clear insights directly from your procurement platform. It gives leaders the confidence to make supply chain decisions that matter, without breaking their momentum."

"Buscar has streamlined decision-making by providing quick access to relevant information and offering data-driven insights," said Andrew Boone, Head of Procurement and Supply Chain at Tricon Residential.

Buscar connects live order, asset, and property data in a single chat-based interface. Teams use it to:



Catch delays before they happen

Monitor installed asset performance across property portfolios Identify vendor and spend trends

As supply chains face tighter timelines and rising costs, teams need faster ways to turn data into action. Buscar is built for that need.

Buscar is now available to all Sibi customers. To see how it can transform the way your team works with data, visit Sibi to request a demo.

About Sibi

Sibi integrates businesses managing, maintaining, and building properties directly with manufacturers, simplifying how building materials are bought, tracked, and managed. By automating procurement, maintenance, and renovations with real-time insights, Sibi eliminates inefficiencies and keeps projects on track. Seamless integrations optimize inventory, production, and purchasing to help businesses move faster, cut waste, and stay under budget.

Media Contact

Laura Cooper

Product Marketing Manager

Sibi

Phone: (858) 848-7424

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Sibi

