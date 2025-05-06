MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mar-Jac Poultry MS, LLC Surpasses One Million Man-Hours Without a Lost-Time Incident, Setting New Safety Benchmark

Hattiesburg, MS, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mar-Jac Poultry MS, LLC is proud to announce a major achievement: surpassing 1,000,000 man-hours without a lost-time incident. This accomplishment highlights the company's steadfast commitment to fostering a safe, healthy, and proactive work environment for its 1,000 employees.

“Our employees are the backbone of our success, and their dedication to safety is truly remarkable,” said Joe Colee, Complex Manager at Mar-Jac Poultry MS.“This milestone is a testament to the strong safety culture we've built together.”

To recognize this achievement, Mar-Jac Poultry will host a Family Safety Celebration on May 31, 2025, at the Hattiesburg Zoo. Employees and their families will enjoy access to zoo exhibits, complimentary food and beverages, and fun activities to mark the occasion. Each employee will also receive an embroidered 1⁄4-zip fleece pullover, and the opportunity to take home exciting door prizes such as BBQ grills, televisions, season passes to the Hattiesburg Zoo and Serengeti Springs Water Park, gift cards, and more.

Mar-Jac's milestone achievement reflects the company's rigorous focus on proactive safety programs, continuous employee training, thorough hazard assessments, and leadership-driven initiatives. Through comprehensive internal efforts and a culture that prioritizes accountability and care, Mar-Jac Poultry MS, LLC ensures that safety remains deeply embedded in every aspect of its operations.

"Reaching one million man-hours without a lost-time incident is not just about numbers-it reflects the real, everyday actions and vigilance of our employees," added Colee. "We look forward to celebrating this tremendous achievement and continuing to prioritize the well-being of every member of the Mar-Jac family."

About Mar-Jac Poultry

Mar-Jac Poultry is a leading producer of premium-quality poultry products, dedicated to providing consumers with safe, nutritious, and affordable chicken. With operations throughout the Southeastern United States, Mar-Jac remains committed to operational excellence, employee safety, and customer satisfaction.

CONTACT: Name: Lisa Becker Email: ... Job Title: Executive Assistant Phone: 770-531-5000