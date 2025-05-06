Kahuna Cares Foundation Announces A Series Of Community Events Benefiting The Special Needs Community

Kahuna Cares Foundation

Making Waves of Change: Join Us for a Summer of Giving Back!

- Jennifer Tracy

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Kahuna Cares Foundation is excited to announce three upcoming events this summer that support individuals with special needs and the organizations that assist them. These gatherings offer the opportunity to make a real impact, while coming together to enjoy the spirit of community and fun.

🌊 Upcoming Events

📅 June 4 – Eat for a Cause & Fashion Show

📍 The Station, San Juan Capistrano

Join us for an evening of food, fashion, and fun! Adults with special needs will take the runway in designs by a local artist. 15% of all food and drink sales at The Station will be donated to:

Rad Camp – Offering life-changing summer camp experiences for children and adults with special needs.

Surfers Healing – The original surf camp for kids with autism, offering free surf lessons and unforgettable experiences since 1996.

📅 August 3 – Cruising for a Cause

📍 Bellflower, CA

This classic car show will raise funds for local special education classrooms. Come enjoy the vintage vehicles, connect with others, and show your support. This event is dedicated to the memory of brothers William Ramirez and Ruben Sepulveda, whose legacy continues to inspire.

📅 August 23 – 10th Annual Kahuna Concert for a Cause

📍 San Juan Capistrano

Celebrate 10 years of great music and giving back with Commonsense Band and a special guest performer (to be announced). The concert will benefit:

Surfers Healing – The original surf camp for kids with autism, offering free surf lessons and traveling around the world since 1996.

Lobo Elementary School – Raising funds for an all-access playground in San Clemente.

Together As One – A nonprofit that promotes special events for the special needs community.

ATP San Juan Capistrano – Supporting young adults with developmental disabilities as they gain life skills and community experience.

🌺 About Kahuna Cares Foundation

Founded by Jennifer Tracy in honor of her father, Terry“Tubesteak” Tracy-the original“Big Kahuna” from the Gidget film and an iconic figure in surf culture-the Kahuna Cares Foundation carries forward his legacy of community spirit and support for those with special needs.

“My dad loved parties, being together with friends, and, most of all, he loved people with special needs,” says Jennifer Tracy.“He believed in creating joyful moments and lasting memories for everyone. These events carry on that same feeling, and we hope you'll join us in making a difference.”

🤝 Get Involved

The Kahuna Cares Foundation is actively seeking sponsors, donors, volunteers, performers, and vendors to help make this summer's events a success.

📞 Contact: Jennifer Tracy – (949) 370-1083

📧 ...

Together, we can make waves of change. Join us this summer for unforgettable events that make a lasting impact.

jennifer tracy

kahuna cares foundation

+1 949-370-1083

email us here

