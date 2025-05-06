403
USD/CHF Analysis Today 06/05: Consolidation (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Long Trade Idea
- Long entry after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $0.8198 or $0.8158. Put the stop loss 15 pips below the local swing low. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 15 pips in profit by price. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the trade is 15 pips in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
- Short entry after a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $0.8284 or $0.8333. Put the stop loss 20 pips above the local swing high. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit by price. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the trade is 20 pips in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
There is nothing of high importance due today regarding either the Swiss Franc or the US Dollar.
