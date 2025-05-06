EUR/USD Forecast Today 06/05: Holds Tight (Video)



The Euro initially rallied during the trading session on Monday but then came back gains to show signs of exhaustion, maybe a little bit of confusion in this area as we have been trading between the 1.13 level on the bottom and the 1.15 level at the top.

The market has been very noisy. I think ultimately you have to look at this through the prism of a market that if it does break down, then the 1.12 level comes into the picture. The 1.12 level is an area that we've seen a lot of action previously.

On a Rally and Breakout...

On the other hand, if we rally from here, the 1.15 level, I think it is very difficult to get above. And we will have to watch that very closely. Ultimately, this is a market that if we can break above there, then that really unleashes a lot of upward momentum. On the other hand, though, if we break down below the 1.12 level, then I suspect we have a scenario where we drop down to the 1.09 level.

Keep in mind that the Euro itself has seen a lot of inflows and now you have to ask the question whether or not we have just gotten so exhausted. The market has been very noisy. I think it will continue to be one that you have to focus on short-term shop and also these levels. Now, having said that, this is a very important market to watch as if we do break to the upside, that's probably negative for the U S dollar everywhere, not just here.

If we break down below the 1.12 level, then it's probably very positive to the U S dollar, not just here as well. Use this essentially as a signal for not only this particular market, but other ones as well.

