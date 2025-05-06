403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AUD/USD Forecast Today 06/05: Bullish Momentum Fades (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The Australian dollar initially rallied during the day on Monday, but it looks like the 0.65 offering significant resistance. The 0.65 level is an important level, mainly due to the idea that it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, but it is also an area where we have seen a lot of noise in the past. However, there are a lot of things going on in this general vicinity that could cause a bit of trouble.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment