Gold Analysis Today 06/05: Bulls' Eyes Turn To $4000 Again
- The overall Gold Trend: Upward Today's Gold Support Points: $3,320 – $3,280 – $3,240 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Points: $3,380 – $3,420 – $3,480 per ounce.
- Sell gold from the resistance level of $3400 with a target of $3200 and a stop-loss at $3440. Buy gold from the support level of $3280 with a target of $3400 and a stop-loss at $3220.
The recent performance of gold prices , according to gold analysts' expectations, confirms the strength of our view to buy gold from every downward level. Global trade and geopolitical tensions and central banks' purchases of gold may remain the most prominent factors supporting the strength of the gold market in the coming days. Gold market gains ignored the strength of the US dollar amid speculation that the currency's valuation may be part of a broader effort to facilitate trade negotiations, with the American investor's attention now on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAlthough the US Federal Reserve is expected to keep rates unchanged, financial markets will closely scrutinize the statements of US central bank governor Jerome Powell for any signals regarding future policy shifts, especially against the backdrop of intensified tariff tensions and political pressure from President Trump for lower rates.Ready to trade our Gold forecast ? We've shortlisted the most trusted Gold brokers in the industry for you.
