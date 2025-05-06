EUR/USD Analysis Today 06/05: Steady Ahead Of Fed (Chart)
- The overall Trend: Neutral stance awaiting further developments. Today's Euro/Dollar Support Levels: 1.1270 – 1.1200 – 1.1150. Today's Euro/Dollar Resistance Levels: 1.1380 – 1.1420 -1.1500.
- Buy EUR/USD from the support level of 1.1255 with a target of 1.1400 and a stop-loss at 1.1160. Sell EUR/USD from the resistance level of 1.1400 with a target of 1.1200 and a stop-loss at 1.1500.
The bullish scenario for the EUR/USD, according to performance across reliable trading company platforms, requires breaking the 1.1400 resistance for the bulls to gain strong momentum to move steadily upwards. Currently, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is relatively far from the midline, giving an opportunity for upward movement, but the MACD indicator still leans downwards, as clearly seen on the daily timeframe chart. The upward movement will determine investor sentiment towards risk appetite due to the developments in US trade wars against other global economies and the reaction to the monetary policy decisions of central banks, the closest of which are currently the US monetary policy decisions.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThe EUR/USD bearish scenario: The EUR/USD bullish trading outlook may be affected if bears succeed in moving the currency pair towards the support levels of 1.1240 and 1.1180, respectively. This will confirm the downward movement of technical indicators and the beginning of a reverse downtrend. On the European stock market, European stock markets opened lower today as investors prepare for a busy week of corporate earnings and key monetary policy decisions across the region.Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast ? We've shortlisted the best currency trading platforms in the industry for you.
