INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Watsco, Inc. - WSO

NEW YORK, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Watsco, Inc. ("Watsco" or the "Company") (NYSE: WSO ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Watsco and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On April 23, 2025, Watsco issued a press release announcing its operating results for the first quarter of 2025. Among other items, Watsco reported revenue of $1.53 billion, representing a 2% year-over-year decline and missing consensus estimates. Watsco said that its "results reflect the early stages of a large-scale product transition from regulatory changes that went into effect January 1, 2025, which affects approximately 55% of Watsco's sales and will ultimately convert nearly $1 billion of inventory over the course of the year."

On this news, Watsco's stock price fell $56.76 per share, or 11.28%, to close at $446.40 per share on April 23, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED