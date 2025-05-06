MENAFN - PR Newswire) This comes as AVAIO has also entered into separate partnership agreements for switchgear, PDUs, UPSs and chillers, and high voltage substation breakers. In total, AVAIO Digital is committing to purchase over $200 million of equipment, all of which will be delivered over the next 18 months, enabling AVAIO to commit to delivering energized data centers to customers in 2026.

AVAIO Digital and Cummins Partner to Accelerate AI-Ready Data Center Development

Post thi

The partnerships support the integration of sophisticated data center technologies, enhancing reliability and efficiency and enabling the deployment of GPU-intensive training and inference models that will power the next wave of AI deployments at industry-leading densities of 300 kW per rack and up. These collaborations not only strengthen existing relationships but also set the stage for further expansions.

AVAIO Digital CEO, Mark McComiskey said, "After four years of investment in our Cloud and AI-ready campuses, AVAIO is ready to begin construction in 2025. This equipment order positions us to deliver data center capacity in 2026 to serve the growing compute needs of customers while benefitting the communities in which we operate. Additionally, several of our campuses will have onsite, behind-the-meter utility scale solar generation, responding to the industry focus on powering their compute needs directly from renewable sources."

Joe Hubbard, Senior Director Global Design and Delivery at AVAIO Digital stated, "AVAIO Digital is excited to advance its partnership with Cummins. This partnership will be well positioned to address the growing need for large scale Cloud and AI projects that run continuously at full compute capacity and will be designed and executed in a highly sustainable manner with a focus on speed to market to meet customers' increasing need for capacity."

To learn more about AVAIO Digital Partners, click here .

About AVAIO Digital Partners:

AVAIO Digital Partners is a data center business led by professionals from investment, development, engineering, construction, and operating backgrounds. AVAIO Digital is pursuing build-to-suit development and construction of sustainable hyperscale data centers in the Americas and Europe. More information can be found at

About Cummins, Inc.:

Media Contact:

Marc Musgrove

[email protected]

SOURCE AVAIO Digital