Mikeworldwide Named Provoke Media's 2025 Best PR Agencies To Work For A Best Agencies In The U.S.

NEW YORK, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide (MWW), the nation's leading independent public relations firm has earned two top distinctions from PRovoke Media in its 2025 rankings: named one of the "Best Midsize PR Agencies to Work For" in North America and one of the "Best Agencies in the United States."

These awards affirm MWW as among the nation's most admired communications firms, recognized for its people-first culture, audacious thinking, and commitment to purpose-driven work that delivers tangible business outcomes. Above all, it reflects the talent and dedication of the people who make up MWW.

"At MWW, we believe reputation is the engine behind trust, relevance, and performance," said Michael Kempner, Founder and CEO of MikeWorldWide. "This honor reflects our independent spirit and commitment to building meaningful programs that inspire and create lasting value for our clients and most importantly our people."

A few core differentiators continue to position MWW at the forefront of the industry: MWW's Corpsumer model, which blends corporate reputation with cultural relevance, is the foundation of its integrated approach to brand storytelling. The launch of Everywhere , MWW's in-house influencer marketing and content agency, exemplifies how MWW helps clients connect with audiences where culture lives, through creativity, data, and real-time engagement. In the sports marketing space, MWW has also built high-impact campaigns that harness the passion of fans through partnerships with major leagues and athletes, telling brand narratives that resonate and convert.

MWW is also shortlisted in PRovoke Media's SABRE Awards in the entertainment category with longtime client Churchill Downs, for the 150th Kentucky Derby campaign, and in the issues management category for its work with Red Lobster to educate consumers during its Chapter 11 filing. These recognitions reinforce MWW's approach - rooted in empathy, innovation, and executional excellence - and reflect the collective strength of a team that consistently delivers strategies that matter and drive measurable growth.

MikeWorldWide is a leading independent, integrated public relations agency serving global clients across the US & Europe. It employs more than 225 communications experts that live at the intersection of corporate reputation, consumer brand marketing, technology, and healthcare. The award-winning firm applies its expertise and culture of caring through research, strategy, creativity, empathy, and insight for clients to maximize the potential of every marketing channel. It delivers breakthrough communications for the global enterprises, corporate leaders and innovative brands who are driving the creator economy.

