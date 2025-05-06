Capital A Targets $200 Million Through Hong Kong Listing Amid Strategic Overhaul

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Capital A Berhad, the parent company of budget airline AirAsia, is preparing for a secondary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, aiming to raise at least $200 million. This move is part of a broader strategy to access deeper pools of capital in Greater China and to support the company's ongoing financial restructuring.

The proposed listing follows a series of significant financial maneuvers by Capital A, including a $226 million private placement completed in March 2025. This placement featured a $100 million investment from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, with additional contributions from investors in Singapore and Japan. These funds are intended to bolster the company's capital base and facilitate its exit from Malaysia's financially distressed PN17 classification.

Capital A has also secured a $443 million revenue bond, with $200 million provided by Ares Management Corp and Indies Capital Partners. This financing is earmarked for reactivating aircraft grounded during the pandemic and refinancing existing lease liabilities, thereby strengthening the company's balance sheet.

The company is undergoing a significant restructuring, including the sale of its aviation business to long-haul affiliate AirAsia X. This consolidation aims to unify short and long-haul operations under a single AirAsia brand, streamlining operations across Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Cambodia. The merger is expected to create a new listed entity valued at approximately $1.42 billion.

Capital A's financial performance has shown signs of recovery, with a net profit of RM2.01 billion reported in the third quarter of 2024, partly due to foreign exchange gains. The company anticipates a return to profitability in 2025, following a loss of $106.5 million in 2024 attributed to one-off forex losses.

See also Singapore Establishes Task Force to Navigate Economic Challenges Amid Rising Trade Tensions

The Hong Kong listing is seen as a strategic move to tap into the region's revitalized equity markets and attract mainland Chinese investors. Capital A is reportedly close to appointing an international investment bank to advise on the listing structure and process, pending internal reviews and regulatory approvals.

CEO Tony Fernandes has emphasized that the company's financial uncertainties are linked to pending milestones rather than underlying business strength. He remains confident in completing the regularization and restructuring efforts by June 2025.

As part of its commitment to transparency, Capital A has announced plans to publish internal business targets alongside quarterly results. This initiative aims to provide investors with a clearer picture of the company's financial outlook and progress toward its strategic goals.

The company's efforts to exit PN17 status are progressing, with shareholder approval secured for the aviation business disposal and a vote scheduled for May 7 to revoke its distressed classification. Capital A also plans to retain an 18% stake in the resulting AirAsia airline group, focusing on its non-aviation businesses, including logistics firm Teleport and aircraft maintenance company Asia Digital Engineering.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?