Camwood Capital Group Strengthens Leadership Team With Appointments Of Interim CFO Brandon Mcnally And Interim CTO Dan Cowan

Austin, TX, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camwood Capital Group , (“Camwood”), a private equity firm focused on scaling and transforming lower middle-market businesses, announced the appointments of Brandon McNally as Interim Chief Financial Officer and Dan Cowan as Interim Chief Technology Officer.

These strategic additions strengthen Camwood Capital's leadership team and support the firm's commitment to operational excellence and accelerated growth across its portfolio.





Brandon McNally

Brandon McNally brings more than 20 years of financial leadership experience to the Interim CFO role. He has a proven track record of driving financial strategy, improving reporting frameworks, and leading finance teams across private equity-backed and high-growth companies. In his new role, McNally will oversee financial operations, capital planning, and strategic financial initiatives across Camwood's portfolio companies.





Dan Cowan

Dan Cowan joins Camwood as Interim Chief Technology Officer. With more than 25 years of experience in enterprise technology, Cowan has led large-scale infrastructure transformations and implemented digital solutions across diverse industries. As Interim CTO, he will be responsible for driving technology strategy and enhancing IT systems.

“Brandon and Dan bring a depth of expertise that aligns with Camwood Capital's vision for long-term value creation,” said Nawal El Solh , Director of Portfolio Optimization at Camwood.“Their leadership will play a critical role in supporting the continued growth and operational advancement of our portfolio companies.”

These appointments reflect Camwood Capita 's ongoing focus on building a strong, agile leadership team to execute strategic initiatives and scale its investments.

