UK Rejects Crypto Reserves, Prioritises Regulated Blockchain Initiatives

The UK Treasury has confirmed it will not pursue the establishment of a national cryptocurrency reserve, diverging from the approach taken by the United States. Instead, the government will focus on implementing a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets and exploring the issuance of sovereign debt via blockchain technology.

Treasury Secretary Emma Reynolds stated that creating a crypto reserve is not aligned with the UK's strategic objectives. The emphasis will be on fostering innovation within a regulated environment, ensuring consumer protection, and maintaining financial stability.

To this end, the UK government has introduced draft legislation aimed at regulating cryptocurrency exchanges, dealers, and agents. These regulations will require crypto firms operating in the UK to adhere to standards for transparency, consumer protection, and operational resilience. The legislation is expected to be finalised by the end of 2025.

The Financial Conduct Authority plans to prohibit retail investors from borrowing funds, including via credit cards, to purchase cryptocurrencies. This measure is designed to protect consumers from the high risks associated with crypto investments. The FCA is also considering implementing credit checks and investment experience assessments for consumers involved in crypto lending and borrowing.

In a move to modernise the UK's financial markets, the government is exploring the issuance of“digital gilts” on the blockchain. This initiative aims to enhance the efficiency and transparency of the debt issuance process. The Digital Securities Sandbox , launched jointly by the Bank of England and the FCA, will facilitate the testing of such innovations within a regulated environment.

The UK is also working closely with the United States to align regulatory approaches to digital assets. This collaboration includes discussions on a regulatory“sandbox” for digital securities and the exemption of overseas stablecoin issuers from UK regulations, provided they comply with equivalent standards in their home jurisdictions.

Industry leaders have expressed support for the UK's approach, highlighting the importance of clear and forward-looking regulation to stimulate innovation and growth. They commend specific measures such as the proposed stablecoin regime and the UK-US regulatory sandbox, which are seen as steps towards establishing the UK as a global hub for digital assets.

While the UK government is accelerating efforts to develop a clear definition of cryptoasset staking and to establish a taxonomy of different staking business models, it does not intend to bring stablecoins into UK payments regulation at this time. This decision is based on the current use cases and aims to avoid placing additional regulatory burdens on certain stablecoin activities.

