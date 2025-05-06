Swiss Parliamentarians Want To Toughen Law For Juvenile Crimes

Deutsch de Nationalrat will Jugendstrafrecht verschärfen Original Read more: Nationalrat will Jugendstrafrecht verschärfe

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss House of Representatives wants to toughen Switzerland's juvenile criminal law. In future, it should be possible to impose suspended sentences on young offenders for serious crimes, and uncooperative offenders could be imprisoned, a majority of parliamentarians decided on Monday. This content was published on May 6, 2025 - 11:08 4 minutes Keystone-SDA

On Monday, the House of Representatives adopted a motion on this issue by 95 votes in favour, 94 against, three abstentions and a casting vote by President Maja Riniker.

Nina Fehr Düsel of the right-wing Swiss People's Party, who filed the motion, wants young offenders to be judged according to adult criminal law for particularly serious offences. Under her proposal, the maximum period of imprisonment from the age of 16 should be increased from four to six years and from one to two years for 15-year-olds. Federal government should ask for the corresponding amendments to be made to Swiss law, she says.

Düsel says a growing number of young people in Switzerland are committing serious offences. For example, in March 2024 a 15-year-old who claimed allegiance to the terrorist organisation IS seriously injured a Jewish man with a knife in Zurich.

