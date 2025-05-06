Toxic Chemicals From Car Tyres Found In Fruit And Vegetables In Switzerland

Français fr Etude de l'EPFL: des additifs de pneus sur les fruits et légumes Original Read more: Etude de l'EPFL: des additifs de pneus sur les fruits et légume

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Tyre additives enter and pass through the food chain, according to a study conducted by the Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) and the Federal Office for Food Safety and Veterinary Affairs (OSAV). The results show that 31% of samples contained traces of additives in tyre rubber. Further research is needed to establish the dangers for human health. This content was published on May 6, 2025 - 12:36 5 minutes Keystone-SDA

Traces of additives typically used in the manufacture of tyres were detected in all categories of fruit and vegetables most consumed in Switzerland, according to the EPFL and OSAV study published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials.

At this stage, scientists do not know what the long-term consequences of this exposure are for human health. Further studies are needed to clarify this, the EPFL said in a press release on Tuesday.

Austrian studies

This research follows the publication in August 2023 of two similar studies in neighbouring Austria showing the presence of such additives on leafy vegetables, such as salads, in the German-language magazine K-Tipp. Following publication, OSAV contacted Florian Breider, a researcher and director of the Central Environmental Laboratory at EPFL, to investigate this issue in Switzerland.

