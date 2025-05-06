Toxic Chemicals From Car Tyres Found In Fruit And Vegetables In Switzerland
-
Français
fr
Etude de l'EPFL: des additifs de pneus sur les fruits et légumes
Original
Read more: Etude de l'EPFL: des additifs de pneus sur les fruits et légume
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Traces of additives typically used in the manufacture of tyres were detected in all categories of fruit and vegetables most consumed in Switzerland, according to the EPFL and OSAV study published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials.
At this stage, scientists do not know what the long-term consequences of this exposure are for human health. Further studies are needed to clarify this, the EPFL said in a press release on Tuesday.Austrian studies
This research follows the publication in August 2023 of two similar studies in neighbouring Austria showing the presence of such additives on leafy vegetables, such as salads, in the German-language magazine K-Tipp. Following publication, OSAV contacted Florian Breider, a researcher and director of the Central Environmental Laboratory at EPFL, to investigate this issue in Switzerland.More More Polluting particles from car tyres – how worried should we be?
This content was published on May 25, 2023 Our vehicles shed tyre particles every time we drive, and they're everywhere. How do the microplastics affect our health and environment?Read more: Polluting particles from car tyres – how worried should we be
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment