Swiss National Bank 'Ready To Consider' Negative Interest Rates

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is prepared to lower its key interest rate even further in the face of economic uncertainty, Chair Martin Schlegel said on Tuesday. This content was published on May 6, 2025 - 14:30 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

No scenario has been ruled out by the Swiss central bank, he declared.

“If necessary, we are prepared to consider reintroducing a zero interest rate, or even a negative interest rate (monetary) policy,” Schlegel told the participants of a meeting in Zurich.

