Swiss National Bank 'Ready To Consider' Negative Interest Rates
No scenario has been ruled out by the Swiss central bank, he declared.
“If necessary, we are prepared to consider reintroducing a zero interest rate, or even a negative interest rate (monetary) policy,” Schlegel told the participants of a meeting in Zurich.More More Swiss franc surge sparks bets on negative interest rates
Markets bet on Swiss central bank taming currency with lower interest rates.
