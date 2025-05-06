Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss National Bank 'Ready To Consider' Negative Interest Rates

2025-05-06 02:14:44
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is prepared to lower its key interest rate even further in the face of economic uncertainty, Chair Martin Schlegel said on Tuesday. This content was published on May 6, 2025 - 14:30 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
No scenario has been ruled out by the Swiss central bank, he declared.

“If necessary, we are prepared to consider reintroducing a zero interest rate, or even a negative interest rate (monetary) policy,” Schlegel told the participants of a meeting in Zurich.

Markets bet on Swiss central bank taming currency with lower interest rates.

