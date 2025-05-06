Sharp Rise In Reported Cyber Incidents In Switzerland

Français fr Nette augmentation des cyberincidents annoncés à la Confédération Original Read more: Nette augmentation des cyberincidents annoncés à la Confédératio

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The number of reported cyber incidents and online threats in Switzerland rose sharply last year, according to the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC). This content was published on May 6, 2025 - 14:49 4 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Last year, almost 63,000 cyber-related incidents were reported to the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) in Switzerland, an increase of 13,500 cases over the previous year. Between July and December, the NCSC recorded more than 28,000 incidents, slightly fewer than in the first half of 2024.

Fraud, phishing and spam messages continue to be the most frequently reported incidents. The increase on the previous year is mainly due to the phenomenon of false calls in the name of the authorities, with almost 22,000 reports compared with around 7,000 the previous year.

On the other hand, the number of e-mail threats has dropped. Over the past four years, fraudsters have used the telephone more as a communication channel.

More More Swisscom records over 200 million cyberattacks per month

This content was published on Mar 9, 2025 Swiss state-owned telecommunications provider Swisscom has to defend against 200 million cyberattacks on its own infrastructure every month.

Read more: Swisscom records over 200 million cyberattacks per mont