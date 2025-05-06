Swiss Parliament Rejects National Microchipping Scheme For Cats
-
Français
fr
Les chats ne devraient pas être munis d'une puce électronique
Original
Read more: Les chats ne devraient pas être munis d'une puce électroniqu
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
More than 10,000 cats go missing every year. Lost cats often have to spend many months in an animal shelter, while their owners desperately search for them, explained Green parliamentarian Meret Schneider, who filed the microchip motion.
She highlighted the problem of abandoned cats once they are no longer“small and cute”. These cats start to roam and reproduce, or remain in shelters. This problem could easily be solved, said Schneider. Unlike dog owners, cat owners are not required to register their pets or fit them with a microchip, even though cats are just as much pets as dogs.
Schneider argues that there are several advantages to this practice. Cat owners could be contacted immediately if their pet were found, and local authorities could better manage the problem of stray cats.More More Switzerland considers mandatory microchipping for cats
This content was published on Dec 13, 2024 The Swiss federal authorities are considering whether owners must ensure that their cat is microchipped.Read more: Switzerland considers mandatory microchipping for cat
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment