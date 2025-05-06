Swiss Parliament Rejects National Microchipping Scheme For Cats

Français fr Les chats ne devraient pas être munis d'une puce électronique Original Read more: Les chats ne devraient pas être munis d'une puce électroniqu

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland should not introduce a nationwide mandatory microchip scheme for cats. On Tuesday, the House of Representatives rejected such an idea by 108 votes to 80. This content was published on May 6, 2025 - 15:24 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

More than 10,000 cats go missing every year. Lost cats often have to spend many months in an animal shelter, while their owners desperately search for them, explained Green parliamentarian Meret Schneider, who filed the microchip motion.

She highlighted the problem of abandoned cats once they are no longer“small and cute”. These cats start to roam and reproduce, or remain in shelters. This problem could easily be solved, said Schneider. Unlike dog owners, cat owners are not required to register their pets or fit them with a microchip, even though cats are just as much pets as dogs.

Schneider argues that there are several advantages to this practice. Cat owners could be contacted immediately if their pet were found, and local authorities could better manage the problem of stray cats.

