Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Swiss Parliament Approves Allowance For Childcare

2025-05-06 02:14:43
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The cost of daycare in Switzerland will be alleviated via a new childcare allowance for children up to the age of eight. On Tuesday, the House of Representatives approved the model proposed by the Senate. This content was published on May 6, 2025 - 16:35 6 minutes Keystone-SDA
The current federal support programme for childcare, in force since 2003, will expire at the end of 2026. Parliament is looking for longer-term solutions.

In March 2023, the House of Representatives adopted a solution involving federal funding. But the Federal Council was against it, arguing that it was too expensive. The Senate also opposed it last December.

This content was published on Mar 29, 2025 In future, a childcare allowance should relieve parents of the cost of daycare places in Switzerland, says parliament.

