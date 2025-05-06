Swiss Parliament Approves Allowance For Childcare
-
Deutsch
de
Nationalrat will Betreuungszulage für Kita-Kinder plus Bundesgelder
Original
Read more: Nationalrat will Betreuungszulage für Kita-Kinder plus Bundesgelde
The current federal support programme for childcare, in force since 2003, will expire at the end of 2026. Parliament is looking for longer-term solutions.
In March 2023, the House of Representatives adopted a solution involving federal funding. But the Federal Council was against it, arguing that it was too expensive. The Senate also opposed it last December.More More Childcare allowance for Swiss daycare centres remains talking point
