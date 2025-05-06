Swiss Unemployment Rate Falls To 2.8% In April

Deutsch de Arbeitslosenquote sinkt im April auf 2,8% Original Read more: Arbeitslosenquote sinkt im April auf 2,8

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland's unemployment rate dipped slightly to 2.8% in April, official data showed on Tuesday. This content was published on May 6, 2025 - 10:16 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The unemployment rate fell to 2.8% from 2.9%, previously. At the end of April, 130,101 people were registered as unemployed in the regional employment centres (RAV) across Switzerland, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Tuesday. This represented 2,468 people, or 1.9%, fewer than in March.

Seasonally adjusted, the national unemployment rate remained at 2.8%, SECO said. Depending on the time of year, seasonal fluctuations can influence the figures in some areas such as the construction and catering sectors.

+ How inflation and global uncertainty affect Swiss wages

The picture is similar for jobseekers. In April, the RAV registered a total of 209,075 people who were looking for a job. This is a decrease of 3,315 people compared to March. The jobseeker rate fell slightly by 0.1 percentage points to 4.5%.

There were fewer vacancies than in March. The RAV recorded 40,887 vacancies, a decrease of 3.9%. Almost 60% of the vacancies were subject to a reporting requirement, which applies to occupations with an unemployment rate of at least 5%.

+ Looking for work in Switzerland

SECO publishes data on short-time work with a time lag. In February, 9,447 people in Switzerland were affected by short-time work, almost 29% fewer than in January. The number of company departments affected fell by 21% to 524.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb