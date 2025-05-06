SWISS Flights To Tel Aviv Remain Suspended Until May 11

Deutsch de Swiss stellt Flüge von und nach Tel Aviv bis Sonntag ein Original Read more: Swiss stellt Flüge von und nach Tel Aviv bis Sonntag ei

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has cancelled all flights to and from the Israeli city of Tel Aviv until May 11 after a missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels towards Israel landed near the country's main international airport. This content was published on May 6, 2025 - 10:02 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Affected passengers will be notified and rebooked on other flights if available, SWISS said in a statement on Monday evening. Alternatively, the company is offering a free re-booking to a later travel date or a refund of the ticket price.

According to the Israeli rescue service, eight people were injured in the rocket attack originating from Yemen on May 4. Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a statement after the strike, Israeli Defence Minister

Israel Katz said:“Whoever harms us will be harmed sevenfold.”

Since Israel's army resumed attacks in the Gaza Strip March 18, Houthi rebels have regularly fired projectiles towards Israel in solidarity with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb