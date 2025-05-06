SWISS Flights To Tel Aviv Remain Suspended Until May 11
-
Deutsch
de
Swiss stellt Flüge von und nach Tel Aviv bis Sonntag ein
Original
Read more: Swiss stellt Flüge von und nach Tel Aviv bis Sonntag ei
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Affected passengers will be notified and rebooked on other flights if available, SWISS said in a statement on Monday evening. Alternatively, the company is offering a free re-booking to a later travel date or a refund of the ticket price.
According to the Israeli rescue service, eight people were injured in the rocket attack originating from Yemen on May 4. Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack.
In a statement after the strike, Israeli Defence Minister
Israel Katz said:“Whoever harms us will be harmed sevenfold.”
Since Israel's army resumed attacks in the Gaza Strip March 18, Houthi rebels have regularly fired projectiles towards Israel in solidarity with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Translated from French by DeepL/sb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment