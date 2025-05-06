'Collegiality' A Concept At The Heart Of Swiss Governance

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss Federal Council, or government, is made up of seven ministers from four different political parties. As such, they often disagree on things – but in public they try to present a united front. This content was published on May 6, 2025 - 09:03 1 minute

As part of the democracy team, I report on the dynamic relationship between citizens and their institutions in Switzerland and abroad. Born in Ireland, I have a BA in European Studies and MA in International Relations. I've been at SWI swissinfo since 2017.



More from this auth English Departme

Русский ru Принцип коллективного руководства - фундамент правительства Швейцарии Read more: Принцип коллективного руководства - фундамент правительства Швейцари

It's not just a question of being polite: the principle of“collegiality”, or taking decisions as a collective body, without one minister being more important than any other, is anchored in Switzerland's federal constitution.

How exactly does it work – and what are the advantages? Check out the video above as well as our explainer article to find out more.

More More 'One for all, all for one' – how the Swiss government makes decisions

This content was published on Apr 22, 2025 Secret meetings, no prime minister, and a seven-member executive that defends decisions collectively – the Swiss system of“collegiality” explained.

Read more: 'One for all, all for one' – how the Swiss government makes decision External Content