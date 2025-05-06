'Collegiality' A Concept At The Heart Of Swiss Governance
It's not just a question of being polite: the principle of“collegiality”, or taking decisions as a collective body, without one minister being more important than any other, is anchored in Switzerland's federal constitution.
How exactly does it work – and what are the advantages? Check out the video above as well as our explainer article to find out more.More More 'One for all, all for one' – how the Swiss government makes decisions
Secret meetings, no prime minister, and a seven-member executive that defends decisions collectively – the Swiss system of"collegiality" explained.
