Embraer Reports Record Orders

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The firm order backlog of Brazilian planemaker Embraer reached a record in the first quarter of this year, totaling USD 26.4 billion-a 25% increase over the first quarter of 2024. The results for the period, released on Tuesday (6), also show a rise in adjusted losses, which reached BRL 429 million (USD 75.6 million). In the same period of 2024, the company had posted a profit of BRL 63.5 million (USD 11.1 million). According to Embraer, the negative result is due to taxes and losses from its electric vehicle division, Eve.

Regarding the firm order backlog, the company highlighted the performance of the defense and security sector, which saw a 73% increase, and executive aviation, which grew by 66%. The services and support segment recorded a year-over year 49% expansion, while commercial aviation saw a 10% decline. Revenue for the quarter reached BRL 6.4 billion (USD 1.1 billion).

The company delivered seven commercial jets in the first three months of this year, the same amount as in the first quarter of last year, and 23 executive jets, up from 18 in the same period last year. There were no defense and security aircraft deliveries.

In the earnings presentation held on Tuesday morning for analysts and journalists, Embraer CEO Francisco Gomes Neto highlighted the company's results and said it is working to sell its KC-390 military aircraft to the United States, as well as other military planes to Saudi Arabia, India, and Poland. He noted, however, that both commercial and military aircraft face strong competition.

During the earnings presentation, Gomes Neto commented on the tariff hikes announced by the U.S. He said the results have not yet been affected by President Donald Trump's measures and that since Embraer aircraft contain a significant number of U.S.-made components, the impact may be“mitigated.” The Embraer CEO also mentioned that, if the company finalizes KC-390 sales to U.S. government agencies, the aircraft will be produced in the U.S.

