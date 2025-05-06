Embraer Reports Record Orders
Regarding the firm order backlog, the company highlighted the performance of the defense and security sector, which saw a 73% increase, and executive aviation, which grew by 66%. The services and support segment recorded a year-over year 49% expansion, while commercial aviation saw a 10% decline. Revenue for the quarter reached BRL 6.4 billion (USD 1.1 billion).
The company delivered seven commercial jets in the first three months of this year, the same amount as in the first quarter of last year, and 23 executive jets, up from 18 in the same period last year. There were no defense and security aircraft deliveries.
In the earnings presentation held on Tuesday morning for analysts and journalists, Embraer CEO Francisco Gomes Neto highlighted the company's results and said it is working to sell its KC-390 military aircraft to the United States, as well as other military planes to Saudi Arabia, India, and Poland. He noted, however, that both commercial and military aircraft face strong competition.
During the earnings presentation, Gomes Neto commented on the tariff hikes announced by the U.S. He said the results have not yet been affected by President Donald Trump's measures and that since Embraer aircraft contain a significant number of U.S.-made components, the impact may be“mitigated.” The Embraer CEO also mentioned that, if the company finalizes KC-390 sales to U.S. government agencies, the aircraft will be produced in the U.S.
Read more:
Embraer seeks suppliers in Morocco
Translated by Guilherme MirandaSupplied/Embraer
The post Embraer reports record orders appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment