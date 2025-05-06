Prince El Hassan Inaugurates Regional Conference On Climate Justice In Arab World

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AJLOUN - HRH Prince El Hassan Bin Talal, President of the Higher Council for Science and Technology (HCST), on Monday inaugurated the regional conference titled“Climate Justice in the Arab World: Where Do We Stand?”

The three-day event, held in Ajloun Governorate, is organised by the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC – Quakers) in partnership with the Royal Academy for Nature Conservation.

In his opening remarks, Prince El Hassan called for redefining“scarcity” as a driver of regional solidarity and cooperation, highlighting the Arab world's“acute vulnerability to the impacts of climate change.”

He also stressed that climate justice cannot be realised if communities are seen merely as recipients of aid, underscoring the need to empower people and foster dialogue to translate knowledge and expertise into community-led local action.

Prince El Hassan also urged for an integrated resource management approach, linking water, food, energy and ecosystems, as a path toward sustainable outcomes that bolster both climate and food security. He also called on Arab governments to adopt this model as a regional policy.

Highlighting the need for collective knowledge-sharing among Arab states, Prince El Hassan emphasised the importance of inclusive dialogue, good governance, and a holistic vision to balance human development with environmental protection and ensure a better future for the next generations.

He also renewed his call to establish a regional socio-economic council that can reshape Western perceptions of the Levant (Mashreq) and represent the region internationally in ways that reflect its real needs and promote integration based on equity and mutual respect.

AFSC Regional Director Khaled Kooz said that achieving climate justice in the region is inseparable from realising human justice. He noted that populations most affected by war and conflict in the Arab world are also the most exposed to the impacts of climate change.

Kooz also stressed the need to link human rights and environmental justice, noting that protecting human rights must be a priority in all development and environmental initiatives.

He added that the conference is part of AFSC's broader“Regional Dialogue” programme, which aims to build bridges among diverse communities and promote shared understanding of key regional issues. He emphasised that the complex challenges facing the region require collective, cross-border solutions rather than isolated efforts.

The conference gathers experts, researchers, academics, environmental activists, and civil society representatives from Jordan, Palestine, and Lebanon.

It features discussions on climate change, environmental justice, historical and political contexts, and the role of active movements working on environmental and climate issues in the Arab world.