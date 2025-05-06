EQS-News: GBC AG / Key word(s): Conference

Invitation to the 15th International Investment Forum (IIF) – ONLINE on May 21, 2025

06.05.2025

We are pleased to invite you to join us online for the 15th International Investment Forum (IIF) on May 21, 2025 , starting at 09:55 AM CEST .

As a digital live event, the International Investment Forum offers direct access to listed companies from Europe, North America, and Australia. The presenting companies operate in forward-looking sectors including:

Industry and CleanTech

Medical Technology and Biotechnology

Commodities and Energy

Software and Artificial Intelligence

Holdings and Investments

“The 15th IIF continues our successful 2025 conference series. Once again, we offer a high-quality platform for exchange between investors and innovative companies. The interest from Europe, Asia, and North America highlights the growing importance of international capital market communication.”

- Manuel Hölzle, CEO of GBC AG and Head of Research

“In times of market volatility, reliable formats for dialogue are more important than ever. The IIF brings decision-makers and investors together in an efficient and digital way-across industries and borders. We are proud to present an outstanding speaker line-up and an expanding global reach.”

- Mario Hose, CEO of Apaton Finance GmbH

The conference will be moderated by Lyndsay Malchuk , Matthias Greiffenberger , and Julien Desrosiers .

Selected Participating Companies:

Company Country ISIN Speaker Manuka Resources Ltd. Australia (AU0000090292) Dennis Karp, Executive Chairman AHT Syngas Technology N.V. Germany /

Netherlands (NL0010872388) Gero Bernhard Ferges, CEO Bio-Gate AG Germany (DE000BGAG981) Marc Lloret-Grau, CEO Redfish Longterm Capital S.p.A. Italy (IT0005549354) Paolo Pescetto, Founder & Chairman Marinomed Biotech AG Austria (ATMARINOMED6) Dr. Andreas Grassauer, CEO Altech Advanced Materials AG Germany (DE000A31C3Y4) Uwe Ahrens, CEO Deutsche Rohstoff AG Germany (DE000A0XYG76) Jan-Philipp Weitz, CEO dynaCERT Inc. Canada (CA26780A1084) Bernd Krüper, President Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. Canada (CA3799005093) Jack Stoch, CEO Kobo Resources Inc. Canada (CA49990B1040) Edouard Gosselin (CEO),

Jean-Paul Sarjeant (COO) Power Metallic Mines Inc. Canada (CA73929R1055) Terry Lynch, CEO Pasinex Resources Limited Canada (CA70260R1082) Larry Seely, Executive Chairman Desert Gold Ventures Inc. Canada (CA25039N4084) Jared Scharf, CEO NetraMark Holdings Inc. Canada (CA64119M1059) George Achilleos, CEO

More companies to be announced.

Registration & Participation

The full agenda including all presentation times for the 15th IIF on May 21, 2025 is available at:



Register now for free at:



or directly via:

#/registration

Participation is free of charge and MiFID II-compliant as a professional conference.

