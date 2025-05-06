Invitation To The 15Th International Investment Forum (IIF) – ONLINE On May 21, 2025
EQS-News: GBC AG
/ Key word(s): Conference
We are pleased to invite you to join us online for the 15th International Investment Forum (IIF) on May 21, 2025 , starting at 09:55 AM CEST .
As a digital live event, the International Investment Forum offers direct access to listed companies from Europe, North America, and Australia. The presenting companies operate in forward-looking sectors including:
Industry and CleanTech
“The 15th IIF continues our successful 2025 conference series. Once again, we offer a high-quality platform for exchange between investors and innovative companies. The interest from Europe, Asia, and North America highlights the growing importance of international capital market communication.”
“In times of market volatility, reliable formats for dialogue are more important than ever. The IIF brings decision-makers and investors together in an efficient and digital way-across industries and borders. We are proud to present an outstanding speaker line-up and an expanding global reach.”
The conference will be moderated by Lyndsay Malchuk , Matthias Greiffenberger , and Julien Desrosiers .
Selected Participating Companies:
More companies to be announced.
Registration & Participation
The full agenda including all presentation times for the 15th IIF on May 21, 2025 is available at:
Register now for free at:
Participation is free of charge and MiFID II-compliant as a professional conference.
