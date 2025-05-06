EQS-News: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

aap makes a stable start to financial year 2025 - growth in the region with the highest sales EMEA region

06.05.2025 / 12:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Silver: 12-month observation period runs smoothly

Q1 sales show sustained growth in the business Q1 sales form a strong basis for growth in Q2 aap Implantate AG ("aap" or "Company") started the first quarter of 2025 with stable business development. Sales were on a par with the previous year. The EMEA region remained the strongest market region in terms of sales and made a significant contribution to the overall result - with growth both in the core markets and in several non-EU countries, particularly due to the successful placement of new products with US FDA approval. Q1/2025 - Sales Turnover in TEUR Q1/2025 Q1/2024 Change EMEA (= Europe, Middle East, Africa) 1.702 1.456 +17% North America 648 731 -11% LATAM (= Latin America) 579 788 -27% APAC (= Asia-Pacific) 155 149 +4% Turnover 3.084 3.124 -1% While the first quarter of 2024 was still heavily characterized by set investments, the current result shows a structurally healthier trend: the implant business grew by around 7%, underlining the sustained demand in the core business. This positive development successfully offset the expected declines in the capital goods sector, particularly in the EMEA region. Within the EMEA region, South Africa in particular stood out with a strong start to the year, achieving sales growth of around 60% compared to the previous year. The direct sales country Germany grew by 5% despite ongoing structural challenges in the hospital market. In the LATAM region, the previous year's growth could not continue. Delayed budget approvals in some distributors' clinics meant that planned orders were cancelled in the first quarter. In contrast, the Mexican market remained stable and was at the previous year's level. The first catch-up orders from other markets were already registered at the beginning of April, which suggests an imminent recovery in the region. The company is also carrying orders totaling around € 160,000 into the second quarter. These could not be delivered or collected by 31 March 2025 - partly due to late receipt and partly due to logistical delays with customers. The order backlog therefore provides a solid foundation for the start of the second quarter. The human clinical trial for aap's innovative antibacterial silver technology continues to be unremarkable, confirming the safety of the technology. Of the original 202 patients, only fewer than 40 patients are still in the follow-up phase, which is scheduled to be completed with the last patient in August 2025. At the same time, important preparatory work is already being carried out for the planned product registration in order to ensure a seamless transition to the next development phase. The German Federal Ministry of Education and Research ("BMBF") is funding the clinical study. The grant awarded to the company (funding codes 13GW0313A+B, 13GW0449A+B) is part of the BMBF's (= funding body) "Healthcare industry in the Health Research Framework Program". According to the BMBF, projects on the topic of "Transferring medical technology solutions to patient care - proving clinical evidence without delay" are being funded. For further information, please refer to the relevant guidelines on the BMBF website: https: // Having successfully obtained MDR certification and the first product files under MDR, the company is now awaiting the remaining confirmations, which are expected to lead to an expansion of the product portfolio on the CE market and in countries with CE market acceptance from the second half of the year - an important milestone for the company's further growth. The Executive Board therefore remains confident about the company's positive development in 2025. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- aap Implantate AG (ISIN DE0005066609) - General Standard/Regulated Market - All German stock exchanges - About aap Implantate AG aap Implantate AG is a globally active medical technology company based in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, produces and markets products for traumatology. In addition to the innovative LOQTEQ® anatomical plate system, the IP-protected portfolio includes a wide range of cannulated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects such as antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium-based implants. These technologies address critical problems in traumatology that have not yet been adequately solved. In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups and group clinics, while internationally it primarily uses a broad network of distributors in around 25 countries. In the USA, the company relies on a sales strategy via distribution agents through its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. The aap Implantate AG share is listed in the General Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ). For further information, please visit our website at The figures presented in this press release may be subject to technical rounding differences that do not affect the overall picture. Forward-looking statements This release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations, assumptions and forecasts of the Executive Board and information currently available to it. The forward-looking statements are not to be understood as guarantees of the future developments and results mentioned therein. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those that aap has described in published reports. Forward-looking statements therefore only apply on the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this release or to adapt them to future events or developments. Contact:

If you have any queries, please contact: aap Implantate AG; Rubino Di Girolamo, Chairman of the Management Board/ CEO, Lorenzweg 5; 12099 Berlin

Phone: +49 (0)30 75019 - 170; Fax: +49 (0)30 75019 - 290; Email: ...

06.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: aap Implantate AG Lorenzweg 5 12099 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0) 30 75 019-0 Fax: +49 (0) 30 75 019-111 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A3H2101 WKN: A3H210 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2131186

End of News EQS News Service