Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Original-Research: Zalando SE (Von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft)


2025-05-06 02:08:15
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Original-Research: Zalando SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft
06.05.2025 / 14:03 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Zalando SE

Company Name: Zalando SE
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111
Reason for the research: Update
Recommendation: Buy
from: 06.05.2025
Target price: 46.50
Last rating change:
Analyst: Ralf Marinoni

Q1 performance confirms full-year outlook

Zalando delivered strong results in the first quarter of FY 2025: Revenue grew 7.9% yoy to EUR 2.4bn compared with EUR 2.2bn a year earlier, also supported by a strong performance in Zalando Marketing Services. GMV (Gross Merchandise Volume) increased 6.5% yoy to EUR 3.5bn. The adjusted EBIT rose by 65% to EUR 46.7m, representing a margin of 1.9% and up 0.7 percentage points, compared with EUR 28.3m a year earlier.
Based on the positive development in the first three months, Zalando confirmed its full year guidance for FY 2025: It expects both GMV and revenue to grow between 4% to 9% this year compared with FY 2024 and adjusted EBIT to reach a level between EUR 530m and 590m. The guidance does not account for the effects from the planned acquisition of Hamburg-based ABOUT YOU. We leave our estimates and EUR 46.50 TP unchanged and confirm our BUY recommendation.


You can download the research here:
For additional information visit our website:
Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
...

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at

MENAFN06052025004691010666ID1109514728

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search