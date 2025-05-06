Original-Research: PSI SE (Von First Berlin Equity Research Gmbh)
First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on PSI SE (ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 36.00 to EUR 40.00.
Abstract:
PSI's order intake jumped 66.3% to €158m in Q1/25 due to the conclusion of the partnership with E.ON announced in February, and catch-up effects following the cyberattack in early 2024. However, contributions from E.ON are likely to be lower in coming quarters and so growth in the order intake is likely to slow. Q1/25 sales and EBIT were respectively 3% and 16% above our forecasts. But given that reported Q1 EBIT is under 20% of our full-year forecast, we are leaving our FY/25 sales and EBIT projections unchanged. We had previously assumed that investment ahead of the deployment of new cloud/SAAS products would constrain margin expansion in 2026 at the Grid & Energy Management and Discrete Manufacturing business units. In our most recent study of 25 April, we modelled a decline in the 2026 EBIT margin at the former business unit from 3.9% to 3.0% and at the latter a modest improvement from -1.0% to 0.0%. We now think that these numbers are overly conservative and that ongoing efficiency improvements (simplification of business structure, better project management, improved productivity) will allow margin expansion at these business units in 2026 to 5.5% and 3.0% respectively. Based on upgraded earnings forecasts, we raise our price target from €36 to €40. Our recommendation remains unchanged at Buy. Upside: 32%.
First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu PSI SE (ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 36,00 auf EUR 40,00.
Zusammenfassung:
Der Auftragseingang der PSI stieg in Q1/25 um 66,3% auf €158 Mio., bedingt durch den Abschluss der im Februar angekündigten Partnerschaft mit E.ON und Nachholeffekte nach der Cyberattacke Anfang 2024. Allerdings werden die Beiträge von E.ON in den kommenden Quartalen voraussichtlich geringer ausfallen, so dass sich das Wachstum des Auftragseingangs verlangsamen dürfte. Umsatz und EBIT in Q1/25 lagen 3 % bzw. 16 % über unseren Prognosen. Da das ausgewiesene Q1-EBIT jedoch weniger als 20% unserer Gesamtjahresprognose ausmacht, lassen wir unsere Umsatz- und EBIT-Prognosen für das Geschäftsjahr 2025 unverändert. Zuvor waren wir davon ausgegangen, dass die Investitionen im Vorfeld der Einführung neuer Cloud/SAAS-Produkte die Margenexpansion in den Geschäftsbereichen Grid & Energy Management und Discrete Manufacturing im Jahr 2026 einschränken würden. In unserer jüngsten Studie vom 25. April hatten wir für den erstgenannten Geschäftsbereich einen Rückgang der EBIT-Marge im Jahr 2026 von 3,9 % auf 3,0 % und für den zweiten Geschäftsbereich eine leichte Verbesserung von -1,0 % auf 0,0 % modelliert. Wir sind nun der Meinung, dass diese Zahlen zu konservativ sind und dass die laufenden Effizienzverbesserungen (Vereinfachung der Geschäftsstruktur, besseres Projektmanagement, verbesserte Produktivität) eine Margenausweitung in diesen Geschäftsbereichen im Jahr 2026 auf 5,5% bzw. 3,0% ermöglichen werden. Aufgrund der angehobenen Gewinnprognosen erhöhen wir unser Kursziel von €36 auf €40. Unsere Empfehlung bleibt unverändert auf Kaufen. Aufwärtspotenzial: 32%.
