Accelleron Annual General Meeting approves all board proposals

Total distribution of CHF 1.25 per share



All board members confirmed for another term

Introduction of a capital band Baden, Switzerland, May 6, 2025 – The shareholders of Accelleron Industries AG approved all proposals of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting 2025 held today. Significantly increased total distribution At the ordinary Annual General Meeting of Accelleron Industries AG, shareholders approved all proposals, including the appropriation of profits for the 2024 financial year. Shareholders will receive a total distribution of CHF 1.25 per share (previous year: CHF 0.85). The payout will be made on May 28, 2025. Furthermore, all members of the Board of Directors were confirmed for another term of office by a large majority, and Oliver Riemenschneider was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The maximum total remuneration for all board members for the term until the next ordinary Annual General Meeting in 2026 and the maximum total remuneration for the Executive Committee for 2026 were also approved. In a consultative vote, the Annual General Meeting also approved the 2024 Compensation Report with 57%. The Board of Directors has taken note of the result of the vote on the Compensation Report and will now seek dialogue to better understand the concerns raised. Additionally, the Annual General Meeting approved the report on non-financial matters in the 2024 Sustainability Report with 91%. Moreover, the shareholders approved the introduction of a capital band and the corresponding amendments to the Articles of Association. A total of 463 shareholders with voting rights were personally present at the Annual General Meeting of Accelleron Industries AG, and 49.31% of the total share capital was represented. -Ends- Accelleron Industries Ltd (ACLN: SIX Swiss Ex) is accelerating sustainability in the marine and energy industries as a global technology leader in turbocharging, fuel injection, and digital solutions for heavy-duty applications. Building on a heritage of over 100 years as a trusted industry partner, the company serves customers in more than 100 locations in over 50 countries. Accelleron's 3,000 employees are continuously innovating to deliver best-in-class products, services, and solutions that are mission-critical for the energy transition.



Important dates 2025

May 26, 2025: Trading of shares ex-dividend

May 28, 2025: Payout of total distribution

August 27, 2025: Half-Year Report 2025



