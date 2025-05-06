EQS-News: Aroundtown SA / Key word(s): Bond/Tender Offer

Aroundtown SA proactively manages debt maturity schedule through successful €750 million bond issuance and launch of buy back tender for bonds

06.05.2025 / 17:24 CET/CEST

AROUNDTOWN PROACTIVELY MANAGES DEBT MATURITY SCHEDULE THROUGH SUCCESSFUL €750 MILLION BOND ISSUANCE AND LAUNCH OF BUY BACK TENDER FOR BONDS 6 May 2025. Aroundtown ('the Company' or 'AT') successfully issued today a €750 million 5-year senior unsecured bond (the“Issuance”) and in parallel launched a tender offer to buyback certain bond series targeting over €2bn nominal amount (the“Tender”). AT is pro-actively managing its debt structure by extending its maturity profile and supporting its costs of debt. The new Series 41 Straight Bond will carry a coupon of 3.5% significantly lower to the coupon of 4.8% at the last issuance in July 2024 and marks the successful reduction of the marginal cost of debt. The issuance today attracted very strong investor demand, with a book that was 3x times oversubscribed during the day. The bond is expected to be rated BBB by S&P. In parallel, the Company has launched a tender offer to holders of certain series of its outstanding bonds as part of a liability management exercise. The Tender targets over €2 billion nominal amount of outstanding bonds and is mainly aimed at bond series with shorter term maturities, within the next 18 months, with the goal of proactively managing the Company's debt maturity profile, as well as bond series with a relatively higher coupon to support its costs of debt. The Tender was launched on 6 May 2025 and is expected to expire on 13 May 2025. The Company expects to use its liquidity position, together with the proceeds of the Issuance, to repay debt as part of the Tender, as well as to repay short-term debt at maturity in the upcoming periods. Year-to-date the Company has already repaid ca. €660 million of bonds and is expecting to further reduce gross debt in the coming period. These proactive measures help the Company to extend its debt maturity profile further. About the Company Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is the largest listed German commercial real estate company. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier European cities primarily in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B217868, having its registered office at 37, Boulevard Joseph II, L-1840 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. Contact Timothy Wright

T: +352 288 313

E: ...

