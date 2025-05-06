AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS.SW) – Swiss Medical Network Becomes A Partner Of Mayo Clinic Care Network

AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Partnership

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS) – Swiss Medical Network becomes a partner of Mayo Clinic Care Network

Press release

Fribourg, 6 May 2025

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS) – Swiss Medical Network becomes a partner of Mayo Clinic Care Network

Swiss Medical Network, a 76.3% subsidiary of AEVIS VICTORIA, announces a major partnership with Mayo Clinic: seven hospitals and centers of Swiss Medical Network join the Mayo Clinic Care Network, becoming the first healthcare provider in Western Europe to enter the collaboration. The agreement includes Clinique de Genolier, Privatklinik Bethanien in Zurich, Clinica Sant'Anna in Lugano and Swiss Visio centers in Genolier, Montchoisi, Zurich and Bellinzona.

The Mayo Clinic Care Network is a select group of more than 45 medical institutions worldwide that collaborate with Mayo Clinic to advance excellence in patient care. As part of Mayo Clinic Care Network, Swiss Medical Network will leverage Mayo Clinic's globally recognized expertise, advanced medical knowledge and best practices to further elevate healthcare in Switzerland. The collaboration aims to support the development of preventive care programs - including executive health and check-ups - enhance knowledge sharing in ophthalmology research, and advance nursing education.

For patients, the collaboration means advanced diagnoses and care services, specific executive health and check-ups programs, and access to international experts from the Mayo Clinic Care Network without travelling abroad. Complex cancer cases can be presented to Mayo Clinic's multidisciplinary specialists.

Swiss Medical Network remains independent joining a global ecosystem of medical innovation and shared knowledge. Established in 2011, the Mayo Clinic Care Network now includes over 45 leading healthcare organizations across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, India, and Mexico.

For more information, please visit and .

For further information:

AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich

Philippe R. Blangey

Séverine Van der Schueren

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life

AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS′s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network Holding SA (76.3%, directly and indirectly), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, MRH Switzerland AG, a luxury hotel group managing eleven hotels in Switzerland and abroad, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, Swiss Hotel Properties SA, a hospitality real estate division, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS). .

