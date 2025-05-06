INVESTIS Holding SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Annual General Meeting 2025: Shareholders approve all proposals

06.05.2025 / 19:20 CET/CEST



Distribution of a dividend of CHF 2.60 per share All members of the Board of Directors re-elected

Today, a total of 11,880,630 shares, or 92.82% of the share capital, were represented at the Annual General Meeting of Investis Holding SA at the SIX Convention Point in Zurich. Shareholders have approved all the proposals of the Board of Directors. Approval of the 2024 annual financial statements and the distribution of CHF 2.60 per share The Annual General Meeting approved the business review, financial statements and consolidated financial statements 2024. The ordinary dividend of CHF 2.60 gross (CHF 1.69 net) per dividend-bearing registered share was also approved. The total dividend payout amounts to CHF 33.2 million. The net dividend will be paid on 12 May 2025 (payment date). Approval of the Non-financial report 2024 The Annual General Meeting approved the Non-financial Report 2024. Re-elections for a further year until the next Annual General Meeting The Annual General Meeting re-elected all current members of the Board of Directors. The Compensation Committee members, the auditors and the independent proxy were also re-elected. Approval of all proposals relating to compensation The Annual General Meeting approved the 2024 compensation report in a consultative vote. In addition, the shareholders approved the total compensation 2025/2026 of the Board of Directors and of the Group Executive Board for the 2026 financial year in two separate votes. The Board of Directors consists of the following members: Thomas Vettiger (Chairman), Albert Baehny (Vice Chairman), Corine Blesi, Christian Gellerstad and Stéphane Bonvin. The Compensation Committee is composed of Albert Baehny (Chairman) and Corine Blesi. The Audit Committee is composed of Christian Gellerstad (Chairman) and Thomas Vettiger. The next ordinary Annual General Meeting of Investis Holding SA will take place on 4 May 2026.

Language: English Company: INVESTIS Holding SA Neumühlequai 6 8001 Zürich Switzerland Phone: +41 58 201 7242 E-mail: ... ISIN: CH0325094297 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 2131424

