IVU.Rail At Swiss Federal Railways (SBB)

IVU at Swiss Federal Railways (SBB)

06.05.2025

Concept phase successfully implemented - Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) is modernising its IT landscape in passenger transport and will in the future use the integrated software IVU from IVU Traffic Technologies AG for planning, optimising and dispatching vehicles and personnel.



