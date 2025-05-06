Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IVU.Rail At Swiss Federal Railways (SBB)


2025-05-06
IVU at Swiss Federal Railways (SBB)
Concept phase successfully implemented - Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) is modernising its IT landscape in passenger transport and will in the future use the integrated software IVU from IVU Traffic Technologies AG for planning, optimising and dispatching vehicles and personnel.

Please find more information about this project in our latest press release .

Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 85906-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 85906-111
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE0007448508
WKN: 744850
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
