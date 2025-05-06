IVU.Rail At Swiss Federal Railways (SBB)

|
EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Concept phase successfully implemented - Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) is modernising its IT landscape in passenger transport and will in the future use the integrated software IVU from IVU Traffic Technologies AG for planning, optimising and dispatching vehicles and personnel.
IVU at Swiss Federal Railways (SBB)
06.05.2025 / 19:30 CET/CEST
Please find more information about this project in our latest press release .
