Coal India Signs Mou With UPRVUNL For 500 MW Solar Project In UP


2025-05-06 02:08:07
(MENAFN- KNN India) Lucknow, May 6 (KNN) Coal India Limited (CIL), the state-owned mining corporation, has formalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) to establish a 500 MW solar power project in Uttar Pradesh.

The agreement, signed on May 5, 2025, in Lucknow, represents CIL's ongoing expansion into renewable energy initiatives and aims to address Uttar Pradesh's increasing energy requirements.

According to a regulatory filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the non-binding agreement includes provisions for potential future collaborations on additional projects as mutually determined by both parties.

This solar initiative follows CIL's recent agreement with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) in April to develop an ultra-supercritical power plant in Jharkhand, requiring a substantial investment of Rs 16,500 crore.

Ultra-supercritical technology enables power plants to operate at elevated steam temperatures and pressures, yielding enhanced efficiency and reduced emissions compared to conventional facilities.
As India's predominant coal producer accounting for over 80 percent of domestic output, CIL reported relatively stable production in April at 62.1 million tonnes, marginally higher than the 61.8 million tonnes produced during the same period last year.

For the fiscal year 2024-25, the company achieved a production volume of 781.1 million tonnes, falling approximately 7 percent short of its annual target.

Looking ahead, Coal India has established ambitious production objectives for the 2025-26 fiscal year, targeting 875 million tonnes of coal production and 900 million tonnes in offtake.

