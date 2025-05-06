FICCI & Tourism Ministry Hosted 'Meet In India' Conclave 2025 To Boost MICE Sector

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with the Rajasthan Tourism Department and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), hosted the Meet in India Conclave on May 4, 2025, in Jaipur.

The event, organised alongside the 14th Great Indian Travel Bazaar (GITB), focused on advancing India's position in the global Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector.

"With iconic venues like Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi, and Jio World Centre, we aim to elevate at least 10 Indian cities into the world's top MICE destinations," said Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Tourism & Culture.

The conclave attracted over 300 delegates, including international and domestic MICE operators, industry professionals, government officials, and media representatives.

According to data presented at the event, India's MICE market generated USD 49,402.6 million in revenue for 2024 and is projected to reach USD 103,686.5 million by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 13 percent.

Additional Secretary & Director General of Tourism, Suman Billa, outlined challenges and opportunities for India's MICE sector, noting that despite adequate infrastructure and market demand, improved coordination remains essential.

He advocated for city-level convention promotion bureaus, a cohesive national MICE brand, specialised talent development programs, and integrated digital platforms.

The event featured multiple sessions addressing tourism policies, convention center development, and marketing strategies for positioning India as a global MICE destination.

