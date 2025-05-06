Andhra Pradesh, Schneider Electric Sign Mou To Train 9,000 Youth In Industry-Relevant Skills

MENAFN - KNN India)The Andhra Pradesh government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Schneider Electric India Foundation to enhance industry-relevant skills among the state's youth.

The initiative targets both domestic and global employment opportunities for skilled graduates.

According to the agreement, 20 advanced training laboratories will be established across government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), polytechnic colleges, and NAC training centers between April 2024 and March 2027.

These facilities will feature cutting-edge electrical systems, solar energy solutions, and industrial automation equipment.

The program aims to train approximately 9,000 young people in alignment with current industry requirements and international standards.

Schneider Electric will invest approximately Rs 5 crore toward training equipment, consumables, digital materials, and training of trainers (ToT) programs, while the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) will provide necessary infrastructure and coordinate student recruitment.

Following a request from IT and Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh, Schneider has also committed to establishing a center of excellence in Mangalagiri at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore.

"By modernising our training infrastructure, we are paving the way for Andhra Pradesh to become a leader in workforce readiness. This collaboration reaffirms our commitment to bridging the skill gap and preparing the state's youth for industries of the future," he stated.

(KNN Bureau)